Pakistan’s armed forces fully modernized, capable of defeating any internal, external adventurism: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphatically stated that in addition to being fully modernized, Pakistan’s Armed Forces were imbued with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice and were capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism.

“The world has already witnessed their capabilities in February this year, when they effectively and swiftly responded to Indian intrusion and made it clear to the world that their hearts are still charged with September [1965] Spirit and they will go to any extent to safeguard the freedom, integrity and sovereignty of the motherland,” he said in a message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The President on this occasion also reiterated the country’s solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and renewed resolve that they would continue to support their right to self-determination. “We will continue raising their just struggle for freedom at all levels and platforms,” he added.

The President said Indian brutalities and cruelties could not suppress their spirit of freedom. Undoubtedly, “Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory,” he added.