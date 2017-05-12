Pakistan’s Amjad Aziz Malik becomes EC member of AIPs World

PESHAWAR, May 12 (APP): President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and sitting General Secretary of the Association of International Sports Press (AIPs) Asia Amjad Aziz Malik got another distinction of becoming the first Pakistani for his re-election as Member Executive Committee AIPs World in a election held in South Korea.

Amjad had the honor of being the first Pakistani elected unopposed as

Secretary General AIPs Asia last year and this time looking after his meritorious services for the promotion of sports journalism in Asia, Amjad Aziz Malik has been re-elected as member of the prestigious World body. Amjad secured 75 votes.

Only in Asia, AIPs has more than 9000 working sports journalists as its

members. Pakistan’s senior spots journalist, Amjad Aziz Malik, also bears rich contribution in sports journalism besides he has a vital role in portraying a softer image of Pakistan, hit by militancy. Members from the 124 countries of the world exercised their right of vote with members of 75 countries of the world reposed confidence in him.

Talking to APP on phone, Amjad Aziz Malik thanked all his well wishers,

praying of family and friends. “It is the victory of Pakistan,” a jubilent Amjad added. “I will continue to serve my country in the field of sports journalism and certainly after Pakistan Super League final in Lahore and scores of international squash events, more international events would

come to Pakistan,” he added.

AIPs World is 125 year-old body of international sports journalists

working for the promotion of sports and sports journalism. It is also for the first time in history of Pakistan that a journalist has been twice elected to this apex body of global sport journalists.

In all 124 countries from across the world took part in the election

with, 86 directly contested the election for different capacities. Giani Marlo of Italy was elected un-opposed fourth time consecutively as

President of AIPS.

Similarly Izzat Yalmir of Turkey and Ozmak Jaura of Croatia returned

un-opposed as Senior Vice President and Treasurer respectively of AIPS. However, seven candidates were in the run for four seats of vice presidents and from amongst them Muhammad Hejji of Qatar, Yans Daras of Greek, Dolo Goplo of Russia and the Kenyan lady candidate, Aivlan Vatta returned successful.

Further, for 13 seats of the Executive Committee, 24 candidates were

in the run. Pakistan’s Amjad Aziz Malik, hailing from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bagged 75 votes and was declared as instrumental in promoting sports journalism in Asia.

Apart from him, Ahmad Issa Khawari of Malaysia, Abdul Hamed Ahmadi of

Iran, Takoshi Heroshi of Japan and Hi Doan Jung of Korea were also in the open contest from Asia Continent for the coveted offices of the world body and all of them have been elected with more than 50% votes.

The other candidates who returned with success for the EC membership

were Sautsiz of Hungry, Datoli of Brazil, Amanial of Romania, Langus

of Austrialia, Murad of Morocco, John Intonio of Spain and Zadar Joazay of Slauvenia.

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan, Vice

President and former Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Aqil Shah, KP Sports Minister Mehmood Khan, Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan, Members of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation congratulated Amjad Aziz Malik for his election as EC of AIPs World.

They, in their separate facilitation messages, termed Amjad Aziz Malik’s

election good for Pakistan. Certainly from that forum, Amjad Aziz Malik can portray a good and soft image of Pakistan to the rest of the world and those associated as members with AIPs World, they added.