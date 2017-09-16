Pakistan’s ambassador to US hosts dinner for World Affairs Council

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassador to U.S Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry

hosted a dinner for members of the World Affairs Council Washington DC at the Embassy

Residence.

The event was part of the World Affairs Council’s “Embassy Series” program in which

the Council members interact and engage with the diplomatic corps in Washington DC,

said a press release.

Ambassador briefed the World Affairs Council members on the latest

political and security situation in Pakistan.

“Our economy is on an upward trajectory, there has been a remarkable

improvement in the law and order situation which has renewed investors’

confidence in the country,” he added.

He also gave an overview of Pakistan-US relations. In particular, the

Ambassador highlighted that during the last 70 years, both countries had achieved

significant gains that were mutually beneficial.

He expressed the hope that the two countries would continue to work

together to overcome common challenges in the days ahead.

Mr. Tony Culley-Foster, President and CEO of the World Affairs Council

Washington DC, thanked the Ambassador for the hospitality extended by the

Mission. Jim Moran, Former Congressman & Senior Board Member presented a

Certificate of Appreciation to Ambassador on behalf of the World Affairs Council.

Prominent members of the Pakistani American diaspora and others senior

Embassy officials were also attended the dinner.