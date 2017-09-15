Pakistan’s Ambassador projects decades-old friendly Pak-US ties at speaking events

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United

States, Aizaz Chaudhry, this week used speaking events at three American universities as part of an outreach to US academia aimed at projecting the true image of a vibrant Pakistan and at promoting friendly relations between Pakistan and the United States spanning over the last seven decades.

These speaking event were held at three prestigious Universities in

Boston — Boston University (BU), Tufts University and Northeastern University (NEU).

At Boston University (BU), the Ambassador engaged in a frank discussion with the faculty members and opinion makers on the future of Pak-US relations. The event was organized and hosted by Prof. Adil Najam, Dean of Pardee School of Global Studies at BU.

At Tufts, Admiral James Stavridis, Dean of the Fletcher School of Law

and Diplomacy warmly welcomed Ambassador Chaudhry to his alma mater. The Ambassador made a short presentation on ‘Security and Stability in South Asia’ followed by a candid discussion, attended by a select gathering of security fellows and faculty.

The event was organized by Prof. Richard Shultz, Director of International Security Studies Program at the Fletcher School.

Ambassador Chaudhry’s speaking engagement at Northeastern University was attended by students of both BU and NEU besides faculty. Prof. Gavin Shatkin introduced the Ambassador to the audience and Prof. Mai’a Cross moderated the event. Prof. Jose Buscaglia, Dean of Center for International Affairs and World Cultures was the host.

During a visit to Boston Globe, the Ambassador was received by the

Globe’s Editorial-Page Editor Ms. Ellen Clegg. They exchanged views on Pak-US relations.

Besides engagement with Academia, the Ambassador also met

Pakistani-Americans at an event jointly hosted by Honorary CGs in Boston and Connecticut Mr. Barry Hoffman and Mr. Shahid Khan.