Pakistans Ambassador hopeful of rebound in Pakistan-US ties despite challenges

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Tuesday expressed the hope about rebound in ties between Pakistan and the United States and said that Islamabad was committed to work with the US to bring ties back on track.

He made these remarks while addressing the World Affairs Council, Connecticut at Mark Twain House, Hartford.

In his speech, the Ambassador touched the regional situation and Pakistan’s role in defeating the menace of terrorism to help restore peace and stability.

The Ambassador was hopeful that despite challenges to the bilateral relations, ties between Pakistan and the United States would rebound. He recalled that the two countries had been partners for seven decades with a broad-based relationship encompassing a wide range of areas of cooperation.

Both countries had defeated common enemies in Afghanistan in the 1980s and eliminated al-Qaeda in the last decade and a half, he said. The ambassador, however, said that peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest.

Ambassador Chaudhry said that one million strong Pakistani American diaspora serves as a bridge between the two countries.

Pakistan remained committed to working together with the United States to bring ties back on track, the Ambassador said and added that the recent exchange of visits by senior officials and at the Foreign Minister and Secretary of State level were useful efforts to rebuild trust in this important bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Chaudhry outlined the regional and global challenges confronting the world today and called for a global response to overcome challenges such as terrorism, poverty and climate change.

He narrated Pakistan’s hard fought successes against militancy and extremism. A national consensus, he said, had enabled Pakistani security forces to enter the militant hideouts and secure a victory against them. These successes had come at a tremendous economic and human cost, he added.

The Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s impressive economic revival, which was driven by improved security and stability. He said that the new energy projects were expected to come online next year and would help overcome energy shortfall.

He said that a predominantly youthful population in the years ahead could benefit Pakistan if opportunities from the economic growth platform of today were capitalized.

The event was attended by more than 200 people from Hartford and its adjoining areas. The Ambassador also met members of the Pakistani American community of the area.