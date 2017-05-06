Pakistan’s Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry calls on US NSA

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry
called on the National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. McMaster at
the White House and discussed matters of mutual interest.
According to a message recieved here Saturday from
Washington, this was Ambassador’s first Cabinet level
interaction after presenting credentials to President Trump
late April.
During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed in
wake of NSA’s recent visit to Pakistan. Peace in Afghanistan and
broader regional stability also came under discussion.
The Ambassador informed the NSA that his visit to Pakistan
was useful for both sides to better understand each other’s
perspective on issues of mutual interest.
Peace in Afghanistan was a high priority for Pakistan,
especially to consolidate the gains made in our enduring
fight against terrorism, he added.
The Ambassador also briefed the NSA about prospects of
economic engagement between the two countries and the
investment opportunities emerging in Pakistan after the
economic turnaround.
This environment, Ambassador noted, is ideal for
investment by the foreign companies including the US
in energy and infrastructure development.
Noting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism,
the NSA underscored the need for continued cooperation for a
stable and prosperous region.
