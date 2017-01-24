Pakistanis to get mobile bank account facility by 2019: Chairman PTA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication
Authority (PTA) Dr Syed Ismail Shah on Tuesday said that efforts
were underway to open bank accounts on mobile through which the
people would be able to open mobile bank accounts till 2019.
Talking to APP here after attending the opening session of the
29th South Asian Network Operators Group(SANOG) meeting, he said
that Pakistan has been playing a leading role in this group.
He said that currently about 40 million people were using
mobiles in the country while 87 percent people have access to the
mobile facility.
Dr Shah added that geographically 57 per cent Pakistanis have
the access to mobile facility.
He said two and a half year ago there was no broadband service
in Pakistan but now the country has access to 3G, 4G and HD
technologies.
The government, he said had withdrawn 19.5 percent tax on
mobile data with the cooperation of provinces.
He said that 71 percent of SIM’s have been verified through
biometrics system.
A special mobile application, he said, had been prepared for
the special persons with the cooperation of Telenor adding that
these people would be able to use internet service like ordinary
citizens.
In future the problem of transportation would also be resoled
through mobile applications, he added.
For women, he said, such type of services have been introduced
through which they are able to do official work at home.
