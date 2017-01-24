Pakistanis to get mobile bank account facility by 2019: Chairman PTA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication

Authority (PTA) Dr Syed Ismail Shah on Tuesday said that efforts

were underway to open bank accounts on mobile through which the

people would be able to open mobile bank accounts till 2019.

Talking to APP here after attending the opening session of the

29th South Asian Network Operators Group(SANOG) meeting, he said

that Pakistan has been playing a leading role in this group.

He said that currently about 40 million people were using

mobiles in the country while 87 percent people have access to the

mobile facility.

Dr Shah added that geographically 57 per cent Pakistanis have

the access to mobile facility.

He said two and a half year ago there was no broadband service

in Pakistan but now the country has access to 3G, 4G and HD

technologies.

The government, he said had withdrawn 19.5 percent tax on

mobile data with the cooperation of provinces.

He said that 71 percent of SIM’s have been verified through

biometrics system.

A special mobile application, he said, had been prepared for

the special persons with the cooperation of Telenor adding that

these people would be able to use internet service like ordinary

citizens.

In future the problem of transportation would also be resoled

through mobile applications, he added.

For women, he said, such type of services have been introduced

through which they are able to do official work at home.