Pakistanis stranded at Guangzhou Airport depart for home: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):Around 214 Pakistani passengers stranded at Guangzhou Airport left for home Monday via a special flight of Shaheen International at 1045 , the Foreign Office said Monday.

The Shaheen Airline International (SAI) flights from Guangzhou to Lahore due for 29th July, 2nd and 5th August were cancelled due to technical problems in their aircraft. As a result, a large number of Pakistanis were stranded at Guangzhou Airport.

Most of the passengers of July 29 flight had opted for full refund and took other commercial flights, however some passengers decided to wait for the next SAI flight.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our Embassy in Beijing and Consulate General in Guangzhou played an active role in resolving this crisis. As soon as news of cancellation of flight was received, our Consulate established contact with the passengers and Shaheen Airline officials,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said throughout this time, the Consulate remained in touch with the passengers, Shaheen International Airline and Civil Aviation Authorities of Pakistan and China to ensure smooth stay and return of these stranded Pakistani passengers.

The strength of the Consulate personnel at Guangzhou was enhanced at the special instructions of the Foreign Secretary who personally monitored the situation and also liaised with the government departments for resolving the crisis, the statement added.

“Our Consulate ensured the well-being of the passengers. They were lodged in Hotel Holiday Villa near Airport and provided with halal food. The Consulate General of Pakistan Guangzhou, through local Foreign Affairs office and Public safety Bureau ensured that all those passengers whose visas were expired due to cancellation of flights did not face any problem. Itinerary and accurate information was regularly shared with the media,” the Foreign Office said

The passengers who left for home on the special flight appreciated the services of Pakistan Consulate Guangzhou and Pakistan Embassy Beijing who remained in close contact.

The flight is scheduled to arrive Lahore by 1700 hours (PST).