Pakistanis nation of champions: Yuriy Fedkiw

LAHORE, May 19 (APP): US Consul General to Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw on Friday said that Pakistan was a country of champions and the champion youth would change the plight of the country through their immense talent and skills.

Addressing youth from different seminaries at the launch of English

Access Micro-scholarship program at a local hotel here, he said there were different kind of champions in the hall with varied skills and, today, these boys and girls had taken another step by deciding to learn English, a tool which would serve all in good stead in future.

He said, “English is a tool of communication and you with this tool

become ambassadors of your country, religion, city, culture and the food, Lahore is known for,” the US diplomat stressed.

Fedkiw admired confidence of the students from renowned seminaries of the provincial metropolis who had been selected for a two year English learning program, adding that they must give this courage and confidence to the siblings and friends for a better tomorrow.

He said the scholarship program was about the youth who were bright

future of Pakistan, adding that the program provided access to children between the age of 13-20 foundation at English language skills – the skills you need for better job opportunities. He said over 13000 students had benefitted from 9 different districts of Punjab.

He congratulated the students on winning the scholarship.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consulate’s Public Affairs Officer Farakh

Khan welcomed the 180 students who had been awarded scholarship under the Consul General’s English Access Micro-scholarship program 2017.

The US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw also gave away certificates among the participants. The boys and girls from the seminaries showed great enthusiasm and interest and took part in different skits as well.