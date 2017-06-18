Pakistanis in US celebrate green shirts’ triumph at Oval

NEW YORK, June 18 (APP): Cricket fans from around the world woke up at 5 a.m. Sunday to watch the Champions Trophy Final at the Oval, with the Pakistanis watching the encounter on giant screens in South Asian restaurants applauding the green shirts’ victory against India by a huge margin.

Slogans of “Pakistan Zinda Bad” and “Pakistani Cricket team Zinda Bad”

rang out as some Pakistanis danced to celebrate the triumph.

They also exchanged greetings by telephone with friends and relatives

across the United States and those in Pakistan.

An elated Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United

Nations, while taking to APP, expressed her congratulations to the Pakistani cricketers, calling their massive win “Stunning.”

“We are world champions,” she said.

Ambassador Lodhi said she has been receiving congratulations from

permanent representatives of many countries.

“The team has done Pakistan proud,” she said, while especially praising

Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy.

Some cricket fans also recalled Pakistan’s victory at the Oval in 1954

when the green shirts defeated England in their very first tour after gaining test status.