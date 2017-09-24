Pakistanis in US appreciate Abbasi’s strong statement at UN

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (APP): The strong stance by Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Kashmir, Afghanistan and

Pakistan’s sacrifices to counter terrorism was being seen as

a “bold and timely step” by the Pakistanis living in the US.

Abbasi in his maiden 20-minutes address to the United

Nations General Assembly spoke of the plight of Kashmiris,

Palestinians and Rohingyas, Pakistan’s front line role against

terrorism and its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The wide-ranging address received a positive feedback

particularly from the common Pakistani community based in the United States of America who were pleased on the strong worded and crisp speech aimed at putting the record straight.

“It’s time that the world acknowledges the role of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and the immense sacrifices it has rendered,” said Khalid, a senior management official at a private company said.

He recalled that Abbasi pointed to the issue of Afghan

war, saying Pakistan refused to be a “scapegoat” for the

conflict and said the United States needs to acknowledge it’s

own policy failures and try to address the issue politically.

He said the people in other countries cannot understand

the impact had on Pakistan’s economy as foreign investors

hesitated from investments while foreign companies were

reluctant to give orders for garments and other items as there was uncertainty.

The economy suffered due to terrorism but gradually with

hectic efforts of the government and the armed forces things were again moving and there is lots of economic activity, he added.

The Prime Minister had categorically said that “no one

desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.” He also

urged the world to understand that it “will not allow the

Afghan war to be fought on its soil ” Javed Khan an IT expert, a resident of Peshawar and who immigrated to the US few years back, and now working in New Jersey said no one really understands the pain and torture the Pakistanis had to go through.

“We have seen death of our loved ones and destruction of

precious properties right in front of our eyes, how can we

forget what we went through.”

Having suffered and sacrificed so much due to our role

in the global counter terrorism campaign, it is especially

galling for Pakistan to be blamed for the military or

political stalemate in Afghanistan,” Abbasi said.

Pakistan does not “endorse any failed strategy that will

prolong and intensify the suffering of the people of

Afghanistan and Pakistan and other regional countries”, he

said.

The Pakistanis also felt embarrassed by the

misperception created by President Donald Trump that his

country had paid billions to Pakistan and said the country

suffered losses far in excess to the US$120 billion estimates

of the government.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the fact in his

interaction at the Council of Foreign Relations that it did

not charge the US for the million of sorties it flew through

Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated in his speech that

Taliban ‘safe havens’ were not located in Pakistan “but in the

large tracts of territory controlled by the Taliban in Afghanistan”.

In his speech PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi exposed Indian

“war crimes” in the disputed Kashmir region and of “exporting

terror” to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s mention of persistent human rights

violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and India’s role

in the region as the “most intense example of foreign

occupation” also went down well, particularly the Kashmiri

community hailing from the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ibrahim Ahmed, who runs a small t-shirts and souvenirs

vendor near the Times Square said he had to leave Pulwama in

the Indian Occupied Kashmir because of the reign of terror

unleashed by the Indian occupational forces.

He said he was pleased by the strong position taken by

Pakistan over the years and for raising the issue at the 193-

member world body.

He appreciated the demand of Prime Minister Abbasi for

sending an inquiry Commission to Occupied Kashmir and

appointment of a UN Envoy.

“Shotgun pellets have blinded and maimed thousands of

Kashmiris, including children. These and other brutalities

clearly constitute war crimes and violate the Geneva

conventions,” Abbasi said in his speech at the UN,

Abbasi also minced no words in publicly naming India for

being behind a “campaign of subversion and state-sponsored

terrorism against Pakistan, including from across our western

border”. Pakistan had submitted dossiers to the UN secretary

general in 2015 cataloging evidence of Indian secret agencies’

involvement in fomenting violence in Pakistan.

“We ask that the UN Secretary General and the High

Commissioner for Human Rights send an inquiry Commission to

Occupied Kashmir to verify the nature and extent of India’s

human rights violations, secure the punishment of those

responsible and provide justice and relief to the victims,”

Abbasi said in his UN speech.

He also mentioned that India has deployed nearly 700,000

troops in occupied Kashmir to suppress the legitimate struggle

of the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-

determination.

“International community must act decisively to prevent

the situation from a dangerous escalation,” he added

Abdul Jabbar, a delivery boy working for a Pakistani

eatery Lasania and hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir’s Neelum

valley said whenever Pakistan speaks for the Kashmiris, there

is a reaction along the Line of Control. He said the Indian

troops regularly fire from across the Line of Control.

A statement released from the Foreign Office said in

2017, Indian forces carried out 873 ceasefire violations along

the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, causing

martyrdom of 39 innocent civilians and injuries to 144, as

compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan in categorical terms issued

a stern warning “if India does venture across the LoC, or

acts upon its doctrine of `limited’ war against Pakistan, it

will evoke a strong and matching response.”

Abdul Jabbar, a scholar doing his doctorate in

environment was appreciative of the Prime Minister for

touching upon Climate Change and said apart from political

matters, this was a critical issue impacting millions across

the world.

He said it was reflective of the concern of the

government and required urgent remedial measures by all.

He said Pakistan needs to focus on water conservation,

tree plantation and cutting down on carbon emissions to

address the issue.