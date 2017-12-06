Pakistani Zaireen attend Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir at Kalyar Sharifin India

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):A group of 152 Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) is currently visiting Kalyar Sharif in the Indian state of Uttarakhand to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) from 30 November-7 December 2017.

According to a message recieved here, the Zaireen, accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Pakistan High Commission, laid the traditional Chaddar at Rouza Sharif and offered Dua.

The Zaireen also met with Sajjada Nasheen Shah Mansoor Aijaz Sabri and Ali Aijaz Sabri and thanked them for the facilitation.

The visit of this batch of the Pakistani Zaireen to Kalyar Sharif follows the group of 84 Zaireen who visited Sirhand Sharif for the annual Urs of Sheikh Ahmed Farooqi Sirhindi, Mujaddid Alif Sani, from 16-23 November 2017.

Meanwhile, a group of 119 Hindu pilgrims is visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Shree Katas Raj Dham from 1-7 December 2017.

Earlier, 107 Hindu pilgrims visited Pakistan to attend the 309th birthday celebration of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Sukkur from 19-30 November 2017.

Over 2600 Sikh yatrees had visited Pakistan in connection with the 548th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak from 2-11 November 2017.

The Government of Pakistan remains committed to facilitating visits of pilgrims as part of people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and India.

The visits of pilgrims are governed by the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.