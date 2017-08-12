Pakistani youth celebrate 70th independence day with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The Youth Forum Kashmir (YFK), in collaboration with the Youth Parliament and Pak-Turk Schools organized a Cultural Event here to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan and highlight Kashmir conflict, the unfinished agenda of partition, before the young generation of Pakistan.

The culture event “Hum Sab Ka Pakistan” was organized at Pak-Turk School Chak Shahzad Islamabad, which included culture and stories of different regions of Pakistan.

The YFK was the representative of Kashmir, which presented story of culture and resistance movement of Kashmir to create awareness among the masses.

Tableau, Skits and Cultural Performances were also presented by youth during the show, which was participated by as many as 300 students from Crescent School, Pak-Turk School, and Student Cultural Councils.

The basic theme of the cultural event was to show that “Hum Sab Ka Pakistan” instead of promoting regionalism.

Among others, the event was participated by Senator Sehar Kamran, Former Deputy Speaker AJ&K Assembly, Shaheen Kosar Dar, President Gomal Foundation, Brig. (R) Aslam Khan, Senior Hurriyat Leader, Altaf Hussain Wani, and YFK lobbyists Shaista Safi, Zaman Bajwa and Mohammad Hassan.