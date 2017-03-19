Pakistani women parliamentarians strong, assertive: Sri Lankan Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Deputy Minister for Petroleum Resources Development Sri Lankan, Dr Anoma Gamage termed Pakistani women parliamentarians strong and assertive as compared with the other countries in South Asia.

“They were playing vital role for changing lives of women at grassroots level in the country,” she said this while talking to APP.

Sri Lankan Minister, who came to Pakistan to attend “International conference on Role of Women Parliamentarians in Strengthening Democracy and Social Justice” said that Pakistani parliament did a lot of work for promulgating pro-women laws and they had good experience to empower women for their bright future.

Majority of the women faced same issue in the region, she said and added such international forum not only gave them open forum to discuss their issues but draw strategies collectively to counter their problems and raise their voice.

Member Parliament Turkey, Zuhal Topcu said that Pakistan had always been a friendly, brothern and loving country, adding “people of Pakistan always welcome us with open hearts and stand with Turkey in every difficult time.”

She said, “It is always a good experience to visit here as it is a second home for us”.

She further said they had felt here fully secured and would give message to the world to come here and witness the truth rather than building their perceptions on the basis of propaganda.

Member Parliament Nepal Pemba Lama, said that she came to Pakistan for the first time and found a wonderful experience, quite different being portrayed through media.

She said, “People of Pakistan are peace-loving, very kind of nature and visionary to protect and promote women in their society and they warmly welcomed all of us.”

The founding member of Women Parliamentary Caucus Pakistan, Dr. Fehmida said that they did not want to lead their male counterparts, but just endeavouring to prove their abilities and empower themselves.

She stated that it is their right to be included in the policies and legislation drafted for women rights, adding that, our slogan is ‘Nothing for us without us’.

Member National Assembly, Yasmeen Abbasi said they want equal participation in every field and the best way to assert pressure is to raise a collective voice.

She said the participants of the conference were of the view that majority of the issues faced by the women are same so it is better to launch joint efforts for permanent solution of their issues.