Pakistani teachers learn about textiles in Tianjin

BEIJING (China) Apr 14 (APP): Twenty teachers from Pakistan are

participating in a two-month textile and garment training course at Tianjin Polytechnic University.

According to a university announcement on Friday, the training is

intended help facilitate future cooperation regarding textile teacher cultivation programs between China and Pakistan.

The training includes nine specialized courses in textiles and trainees

can also attend basic Mandarin and Chinese culture lessons to know more about China.