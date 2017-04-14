BEIJING (China) Apr 14 (APP): Twenty teachers from Pakistan are
participating in a two-month textile and garment training course at Tianjin Polytechnic University.
According to a university announcement on Friday, the training is
intended help facilitate future cooperation regarding textile teacher cultivation programs between China and Pakistan.
The training includes nine specialized courses in textiles and trainees
can also attend basic Mandarin and Chinese culture lessons to know more about China.
Pakistani teachers learn about textiles in Tianjin
BEIJING (China) Apr 14 (APP): Twenty teachers from Pakistan are