Pakistani students take part in Int’l Chemistry, Physics Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Two teams of Pakistani students have
participated in International Chemistry and Physics Olympiad at
Bangkok, Thailand and Yogyakarta, Indonesia respectively.
Teams comprising four Chemistry and five Physics students
competed against over 300 talented students of respective subjects
from around the world, a press release Tuesday said.
Students were selected under the STEM Careers Programme after
nationwide screening tests held in all major cities of the country.
Top 50 students for each competition were shortlisted for
training in the subjects. After attending three-week long training
camps, these students were further shortlisted and trained. Finally,
two teams were selected to represent Pakistan in these Olympiad.
Final camps for the two teams were set up in Hussain Ebrahim
Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry, Karachi and Pakistan
Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad
respectively.
Students for Chemistry Olympiad included Maha Ayub from The
Lyceum School, Karachi, Shah Muhammad Hassan from Generations
School, Karachi; Amna Masood from Beaconhouse School System,
Islamabad; and Mahnoor Moeen from Iqra Army Public School & College,
Quetta.
Whereas, the team of Physics students comprised Muzammil Ali
Shaikh from Government Degree College, Larkana, Baqir Hassan Jafry
from Karachi Grammar School, Karachi, Zoraiz Naeem from Beaconhouse
School System, Abbottabad, Ubaidullah from ACME College of
Excellence, Sargodha and Muhammad Mubeen from FG Sir Syed College,
The Mall, Rawalpindi.
These international Olympiad are one of the most prestigious
competitions for college students up to age of 20 years.
The first International Chemistry Olympiad was held in Prague,
Czech Republic in 1968, while the first International Physics
Olympiad was held in Warsa, Poland in 1967. Over 75 countries send
their teams to compete in each of these competitions.
STEM Careers Programme is a joint venture of Higher Education
Commission (HEC) and PIEAS aimed at grooming talented youth of the
nation to opt for career in Science, Technology, Engineering and
Mathematics and preparing them for participation in the annual
International Olympiad in Physics, Biology, Mathematics and
Chemistry.
