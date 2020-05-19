Pakistani students rejoice with response letter from Chinese President Xi

BEIJING, May 19 (APP):Pakistani students of University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) who wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping said that they were glad and excited to receive President Xi’s reply.

Last month, 52 Pakistani students who are pursuing PhD or post-graduate degrees in University of Science and Technology Beijing, had written a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In his reply to the letter from Pakistani students, President Xi encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers. Learning that the students have enriched their knowledge and made quite a few Chinese friends while studying in China, Xi said he felt happy for the achievements they have made.

Ali, an Information and Communication doctoral student of USTB told China Economic Net that dating to February, they had an idea on writing letter to president Xi. The cooperation between Pakistan and China on fighting against COVID-19 has encouraged them. Ali said, “Strengthening the friendship between Pakistan and China is our responsibility.”

Since the beginning of setting up this idea, Pakistani students of USTB have participated to write the joint letter enthusiastically. “We heard that there was an idea to write a letter to president Xi, we were so excited. Most of us immediately decided to take part in such a good thing. My father has studied in USTB as well when he was young. I followed his steps and came to Beijing. I think the joint letter to President Xi is significant to improve the relationship between Pakistan and China. We have to do it,” Ali said.

In the letter to President Xi, Pakistani students have recalled their experiences and feelings of studying in China, meanwhile expressed their gratitude to the university for providing care and help for them after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regarding whether they expect a reply, students said “We have never imagined that President Xi would reply our joint letter, but he did. It is the most exciting result for us, just likes an amazing dream!”

Abdul Sattar, a student of energy resource, said that Xi’s reply firmed his determination on working for friendship between Pakistan and China. He intends to go back to Pakistan after graduating from USTB and working for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the field of clean energy.

Ali supplemented that Xi’s reply means a lot, “He is affable and I feel like I’m having a conversation with him directly.”