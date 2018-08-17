Pakistani students proceeding to abroad for study are real ambassadors of country: Dr Banuri

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Pakistani students and scholars proceeding to abroad for study are ‘ambassadors of Pakistan’

in actual and the responsibility lies on their shoulder to portray soft image of the country to the world.

This was stated by the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof Dr Tariq Banuri, during a send-off ceremony held here in honor of 200 students selected for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship under the Bilateral Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Programme.

The Chairman informed the students that Hungary is not only a place characterised by rich

culture, history and creativity but it is also a place of science, technology and innovation.

Prof Dr Tariq Banuri, urged the students to make maximum use of the tremendous opportunity

and experience it to the fullest. Bring knowledge and expertise back to Pakistan, he stressed.

He advised students to forge academic and cultural linkages, as these relations will last a

lifetime.

He further advised students to live with utmost respect, integrity and generosity in Hungary and pave way for other Pakistani students to avail themselves of the opportunity to study in Hungarian universities in the coming years.

Dr Banuri assured his full support to Hungarian students, professors and researchers to come

to Pakistan and work in the areas of mutual interest. Both stakeholders are on the same page as far

as this objective is concerned, he underlined.

Counselor, Embassy of Hungary Sandor Mihalko, Deputy Head of Mission Tivadar Takács, Embassy of Hungary were guests of honour on the occasion, while Executive Director, HEC

Dr Arshad Ali, Adviser HRD HEC Waseem S. Hashmi Syed, were also present.

Describing the background of the scholarship programme, Sandor Mihalko said that the aim

of this programme is to contribute to the development of Pakistan.

He urged the students to develop professional contacts during their stay in Hungary as person

to person contacts will help build bilateral relations.

He mentioned that the Hungarian government is investing $3 million a year for this programme, while more budget is allocated every year. He also informed that out of 200 scholarships, 125 scholarships have been awarded for BS studies, 50 for MS studies and 25 for PhD programmes.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Arshad Ali said that it is a matter of great pride and

pleasure to host this send-off ceremony.

He said that the programme earlier focused on undergraduate scholarships, adding that postgraduate programmes were also included.

Addressing parents and teachers, the Executive Director congratulated them and said that

going to Hungary for study is a momentous opportunity as well as a challenging task.

He advised the students to remain connected with their faculty and fellow students and actively participate in academic as well as extracurricular activities.