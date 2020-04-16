Pakistani students moves ‘online’ amid coronavirus fears

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):As coronavirus infects and kills more people globally, many colleges, schools and universities across the country have cancelled in-person classes and switched to teaching their courses online to battle against the coronavirus.

After the closure of schools and universities due to coronavirus, the latest technology and techniques being used by teachers including live classes with students, recorded lectures, online worksheets, voice messages, audible stories, daily assignments, daily tips and fun quizzes based on vocabulary.

A government schoolteacher Fouzia Ikram while talking to APP said that on the directives of HEC and Ministry of Education they have created well planned home engagement modules for students where they were fully engaged and utilizing their free time with educational activities.

“To implement this, teachers have also been asked to conduct online classes with their relevant subjects and update their whatsApp, facebook and Instagram pages for the facilitation of students on daily basis”, another teacher commented.

Bilal Shahzad, a student commented that in a beginning, he was stressed thinking about his study. “Our teachers declared that our classes will be conducted online. For the first few days, I faced problems to cope with the online classes, but with the time, I’m familiar with the online classes”.

“I stay in my room and follow the lessons online and take part in the discussion with my teachers and classmates”, he added.

On the other hand private schoolteachers also claimed that more than 80 to 90% of students attending their daily online classes and they were sharing routine assignments with students.

In the wake of the mass closures of schools nationwide, our teachers are arranging special online learning programme for students, said Aiman Mukhtar a student.

Universities are now working to drastically scale up their online offerings using technological platforms that have never been tested at such high usage levels, said Bushra Irum another student.

Most schools already use a variety of tools to deliver education online, including learning-management systems that allow for instructors to communicate with students, post assignments, archive notes, and manage discussion forums, said a private schoolteacher while commenting on the issue.

A group of girls also complained that as colleges across the country pivot online on very short notice, there were a host of complications they were facing from laptops and Internet access and financial needs.

A student said, “I’m happy that I’m at home, that I’m healthy and I have TV, Wifi, phone and access to internet in my home from where I can easily continue my study and I can connect my teachers and friends”.

A digital expert also suggested the authorities concerned to introduce special discount packages of internet for educationists and students to make easy access to online classes.

Many students and parents also hailed government’s ‘Teleschool project’ , said that online content was developed in accordance with country’s curriculum and it was made attractive for students.