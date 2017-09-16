Pakistani students learning Turkish meet Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Sept 16 (APP): Pakistani students learning Turkish language

in Turkey called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who

is currently visiting Turkey.

According to a handout issued here Saturday, while talking to the

student, the Chief Minister said the students learning Turkish were ambassadors of

Pakistan and they should show through their actions and

hard work that Pakistanis were the best nation. He asked them to make extraordinary

efforts to learn Turkish because hard work was the key to success. He said the Punjab

government would send more students to

Turkey to learn Turkish on the government expenditures.

The students thanked the chief minister and the Punjab government,

and said they got the chance to learn Turkish language due to personal interest of the

chief minister. They said they had received exceptional love from the Turkish people and

they promised that they would utilize every moment of their trip to achieve exceptional

command over Turkish language.

Pakistani Consulate in Turkey Dr Yusuf Junaid said that best possible

facilities had been provided to students learning Turkish and these facilities would also be

provided in future as well. Turkish Ambassador

to Pakistan Syrus Sajjad Qazi was also present on the occasion.

Under the program of Punjab government to learn Turkish 30 students

had sent to University of Istanbul on the government scholarship.

Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Fatih Sultan Muhammad Hospital, Istanbul

where he was given a detailed briefing on the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the measures taken by Turkish

government in the health sector were exemplary and Punjab government

was also trying to learn from Turkish experiences. He visited various

parts of the hospital.

Talking to a delegation of Turkish investors, the chief minister

said Turkish cooperation in the energy field and other sectors would

be remembered by coming generation of Pakistan.

He said roots of Pak-Turkey cooperation were very deep and for

translating these relations into the economic improvement they were thankful to the

Turkish leadership. He said the success of Turkey was role-model for developing

countries. He urged the Turkish investors

working on the solar power projects to complete their project by the

middle of November.

It is worth mentioning the 300MW power plant being established in

Bahawalpur by the Zorlu Company is the first plant of Pakistan of its

kind in terms of price of electricity. The 200MW portion of the project will provide

electricity at the cost of 5.15 cent per unit that will be

a record.

The chief minister said that providing cheap electricity to the

people was his mission and he would make every possible effort to realize this dream.