Pakistani students endowed with unparalleled talent: Syed Ibne Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): The students of NED University of Engineering

and Technology, Karachi won “Breakthrough Award” on building an outstanding car in the Formula Student competition in London.

The team built an outstanding formula student car that competed with

85 leading international engineering universities from 65 countries, a press release received here said.

To celebrate their achievement, the 16-member group, named `Team

Formula Fusion’ was given a reception at the Pakistan High Commission on August 3.

Welcoming the students, the High Commissioner to London Syed Ibne

Abbas, appreciated the team work demonstrated by the students during the preparation and competition.

He was impressed by their passion to work for the scientific and

technological advancement of Pakistan.

The high commissioner said it was a matter of pride that

Pakistani students were making their mark at the international competitions which was a testimony of their unparalleled talent and also wish them a bright future.

The students of NED University team worked tirelessly for two years to

represent Pakistan at the world’s largest student motorsport competition in the UK.

They secured “Breakthrough Award” which has been introduced for the

very first time in this mega competition.

The students not only managed to secure extensive appreciation from

renowned judges of motorsports but also received appreciation memento of a BMW F1 aerodynamic part from F1 specialist William Toet.

Formula Student is a student engineering competition held annually in

the UK. Student teams from around the world design, build, test, and race a small-scale formula style racing car. The cars are judged on a number of criteria.