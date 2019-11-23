Pakistani students complete Intelligent Power Distribution Technology training in China

BEIJING, Nov 23 (APP):The first batch of Pakistan students have successfully completed ‘Intelligent Power Distribution Technology’ training at a workshop held at Shandong Industrial and Vocational College.

A group of nine Pakistani students from Infinity Engineering College participated in the 20-day training workshop.

Welcoming the students, Vice President Zhao Hongjun introduced the basic situation of the college and the relevant arrangements of the training program as well as teachers and teaching.

At the same time, he wished all the students a success in learning and becoming the messenger of China-Pakistan friendly exchanges, promoting the further exchange of students and teachers between the two universities.

During the training, Dean Ma Guangting and Vice President Zhao Hongjun made a special trip to the training center to learn about the training of the trainees.

The seminar participants visited the Linyi Qi Culture Museum and the Ancient Car Horse Museum.

To actively integrate into the Belt and Road construction, improve the level of education and the quality of personnel training, the college has seized this strategic opportunity and adhered to the open-ended ideas for going abroad and introducing it to Germany, Pakistan, Malaysia, Thailand, etc.

A total of 26 institutions and enterprises in 12 countries and regions have established cooperative relations and gradually formed an equal, inclusive, mutually beneficial and active educational cooperation situation.