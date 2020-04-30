Pakistani soldier martyred at LOC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):Indian army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation( CFV) in Kailer and Rakhchikri sectors along Line of Control (LoC) and during exchange of intense fire, a Pakistani soldier Lance Naik Ali Baz, age 34, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat.

In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatics and heavy weapons, ISPR press release said on Thursday.

Pakistan Army responded effectively. There were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troop