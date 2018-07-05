Pakistani scientist along with team discovers cure for cancer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Pakistani biologist Muhammad Waqas Usman Hingoro from Liyari has successfully discovered cancer-killing mechanism that is capable of treating a wide range of cancers.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, Pakistani biologist Hingoro along with his team has revealed the ability of “Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) – the red blood cells’ component – which can carry drug delivery nanoparticles (NPs) into the affected human body parts as well as the whole organism’’

Pioneer of the research, Hingoro is an award-winning biologist. Titled “Efficient RNA drug delivery using red blood cell-extracellular vesicles”, Waqas Hingoro’s research has been published in the latest edition of “Nature Communication”, world’s leading science journal.

Born and raised in Lyari, extremely capable Waqas Usman Hingoro has continued to make Pakistan proud.

After getting his Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Laboratory from the Z.A. School of Medical Technology, Karachi in 2010, he joined Aga Khan University Hospital and successfully published a number of research papers.

He later in 2013, received the Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) for his Masters and was later selected at the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) as a Fulbright Ph.D. candidate.

Being at CityU, Hingoro carried out this groundbreaking study under the supervision of Dr. Minh TN Le. You can read the complete study HERE.

Due to his significant contributions, “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Biomedical Sciences Forum” has awarded him the best prize out of 150 students chosen across the world.