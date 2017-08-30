Pakistani products to be introduced in Bahrain market

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik

Wednesday inaugurated the first special food, jewelery and garments store- Pakistani Desi (local) Bazaar to promote Pakistani trade and effectively introduce Pakistan-exported products in Bahrain.

According to a message received here, the food, costume and jewelery store in Bahrain is expected to attract customers and would play an important role in introducing Pakistani products in Bahrain. The Bahraini people, officials and families of the Pakistan Consulate, the Pakistani ambassador and others participated the inauguration ceremony.

National Anthem was presented on the occasion, which won the hearts of the attendant.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Javed Malik said that Pakistan’s exports needed Pakistani retail stores abroad and there was dire need of sucha facility in Bahrain and other Gulf countries. Pakistan’s domestic market would help the Pakistani Desi Bazar to grow smoothly.

Javed Malik assured Pakistani trader community in Bahrain and other

Gulf countries that the initiative would help promote exports of finished goods from Pakistan.