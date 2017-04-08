Pakistani playing responsible role to prevent blasphemous content on internet: Sardar Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious affairs

Sardar Mohammed Yousuf has said that Pakistani government is playing

responsible and productive role to prevent the dissemination and

promotion of blasphemous content on the internet.

The Minister said in the meeting with Imam e Kaba Sheikh Saleh

Bin Muhammad Bin Ibrahim who called here Saturday in the Ministry of

Religious Affairs, said a press release.

Those elements who are behind this campaign are being

prosecuted and such hate-mongering sites are being blocked, Minister

further added.

The Minister warmly welcomed imam e kaba and discussed various

bilateral issues.

There is a need of unity for stability of Muslim world to cope

with various issues Muslim world is facing today, the Minister said.

Minister Sardar Yousuf told that Pakistan is taking important

measures for creating harmony among various religions and sects,

while the formation of Ulema-Scholars Council is an effort to unite

all sects.

Minister applauded the effort of Saudi Government for optimal

arrangements during hajj.