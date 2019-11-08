Pakistani peacekeepers build children’s park in Kabkabiya, North Darfur

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 08 (APP):A children’s park constructed by Pakistani peacekeepers serving the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) in Kabkabiya, a district of North Darfur state, Sudan, was recently inaugurated by the Mission Commander, Lt .General Leonard Ngondi, according to a message received at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The park, the first of each kind in the locality, was built by Pakistan Battalion-8 Contingent members within the school grounds of the Jebel Cee Girls School, in Kabkabiya using local resources.

The Contingent members, according to the message, had noted during their patrols that there was a dire need for recreational facilities for the children in the area. They mobilized resources and constructed the park for children in the 6 to 12 year age group to enjoy.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Gen. Ngondi, commended the Pakistani peacekeepers for their remarkable efforts in constructing the playground using their own resources. He said that the children’s park is another feather in cap of the peacekeepers in promoting peace under the auspices of the UNAMID transition peace-building initiative.

“This is a remarkable gesture from the Pakistani Contingent as our children will have a modern playground to enjoy with their age mates,” El Tayeb Abukar, Shartai of Kabkabiya stated at the ceremony.

“The Pakistanis continue to assist our community in many ways, besides patrolling, free medical clinics and providing some school stationery for our schools,” the Sheik of Sheikhs said.

“We really appreciate their presence in our area,” he added.