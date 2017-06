Pakistani openers provide 128-run partnership

ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP): Pakistani openers Azhar Ali and

Fakhar Zaman on Sunsday provided a 128-run partnership.

Azhar smashed 59 runs off 71 balls including six 4s and a six

before getting run out in the 22nd over of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Fakhar, however, fell on the first ball of 33rd over when he

was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off Hardik Pandya with Pakistan’s score

of 200. He made his maiden international hundred (114 runs on

106 balls) hitting twelve 4s and three sixes.