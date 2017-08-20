Pakistani nurses to serve in UK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC)
would send nurses to United Kingdom to serve there in this noble
profession.
Managing Director of OEC Perveez Janjua told APP on Sunday
that a leading client of OEC in United Kingdom required the services
of nurses on attractive salaries and terms and conditions of
employment under a UK Trust Sponsor Tier- 2 visa for three years
extendable for another three years.
He said that under terms and condition, nurses accommodation,
travel expenses, health surcharge, visa, certificate of sponsorship,
registration fee, learning skills charges, airport transfer and in
bound flight will be paid by the employer.
However, as per requirement of the employer every nurse will
pay initially 1,975 sterling pound approximately as registration
fees.
The selected candidates would initially be appointed as care
workers. The employer will deduct small installments from the salary
of the selectees to cover some part of the sponsorship costs.
They said that candidates must have successfully completed
at least 10 year of school education before starting a post-
secondary education besides nursing training programme, leading to
registration in their home country as an entry-level registered
nurse or midwife.
The training programme must have been entirely focused on
nursing. They said that candidate must mention their educational
details at one page CV.
They said that CVs from willing nurses should be well versed
in English Language required for onward submission to the employer.
Selectees will have to pass IELTS.
They said that interested candidates must submit their
complete CV to email jobs@oec.gov.pk before August 25, 2017.
They said that nurses may also contact from offices of OEC,
Islamabad: PMI Auditorium Building, Near Zero Point, Islamabad –
051-9253245 and 51-54.
Lahore: 43-B, Abu Bakar Block, New Garden Town, Opp. Qazafi
Stadium, Metro Bus Stop, Lahore – 042-99232493-97.
Karachi: Red Crescent Building, Dr. Daud Pota Road, Karachi –
021-99206394 & 90.
Quetta: OPF Building, Block No.4, Near Masjid-e-Khazra,
Satellite Town, Quetta – 081-9211652.
Peshawar: Government Advance Technical Training Center, Plot
No.16/A, Industrial Area, TVETA-KPK, Hayatabad, Peshawar – 091-
9217122.
