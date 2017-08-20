Pakistani nurses to serve in UK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC)

would send nurses to United Kingdom to serve there in this noble

profession.

Managing Director of OEC Perveez Janjua told APP on Sunday

that a leading client of OEC in United Kingdom required the services

of nurses on attractive salaries and terms and conditions of

employment under a UK Trust Sponsor Tier- 2 visa for three years

extendable for another three years.

He said that under terms and condition, nurses accommodation,

travel expenses, health surcharge, visa, certificate of sponsorship,

registration fee, learning skills charges, airport transfer and in

bound flight will be paid by the employer.

However, as per requirement of the employer every nurse will

pay initially 1,975 sterling pound approximately as registration

fees.

The selected candidates would initially be appointed as care

workers. The employer will deduct small installments from the salary

of the selectees to cover some part of the sponsorship costs.

They said that candidates must have successfully completed

at least 10 year of school education before starting a post-

secondary education besides nursing training programme, leading to

registration in their home country as an entry-level registered

nurse or midwife.

The training programme must have been entirely focused on

nursing. They said that candidate must mention their educational

details at one page CV.

They said that CVs from willing nurses should be well versed

in English Language required for onward submission to the employer.

Selectees will have to pass IELTS.

They said that interested candidates must submit their

complete CV to email jobs@oec.gov.pk before August 25, 2017.

They said that nurses may also contact from offices of OEC,

Islamabad: PMI Auditorium Building, Near Zero Point, Islamabad –

051-9253245 and 51-54.

Lahore: 43-B, Abu Bakar Block, New Garden Town, Opp. Qazafi

Stadium, Metro Bus Stop, Lahore – 042-99232493-97.

Karachi: Red Crescent Building, Dr. Daud Pota Road, Karachi –

021-99206394 & 90.

Quetta: OPF Building, Block No.4, Near Masjid-e-Khazra,

Satellite Town, Quetta – 081-9211652.

Peshawar: Government Advance Technical Training Center, Plot

No.16/A, Industrial Area, TVETA-KPK, Hayatabad, Peshawar – 091-

9217122.