Pakistani NGO on humanitarian mission in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): A delegation of Al Khidmat Foundation, a

reputed welfare NGO in Pakistan, led by Dr Mushtaq along with members of Serendib Foundation for Relief and Development (SFRD), met with the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at the High Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to a message received here, the Al Khidmat Foundation

delegation is visiting Sri Lanka from 3-6 June 2017 to provide relief to the tune of US$25,000 in partnership with Serendib Foundation for Relief and Development to the victims of the recent floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Secretary Al Khidmat Foundation, Dr Mushtaq

informed the acting high commissioner that the team visited Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts to assess the needs.

They also distributed dry ration packs in Akurassa in the Matara

district and house hold items in Palanda in the Kalutara district among the affected families.

In the Ratnapura district they distributed school bags with stationaries

among the children of Makiya Maha Vidyalaya, Ratnapura and Dhiniyaw Central College, Alapatha, he added.

Acting High Commissioner Dr Sarfraz Sipra appreciated the

exemplary welfare services which are being carried out by Al Khidmat Foundation within the country and internationally.

He also briefed the delegation about the role of the high commission and the government of Pakistan’s recent initiatives to mitigate the aftermath of natural calamity in Sri Lanka.