Pakistani nation to keep standing for just rights of Kashmiri people: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Monday said that the whole Pakistani nation and government will keep standing for the just rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people who have been bracing the worst kind of curfew and atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistan is fully committed to continue its diplomatic efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions, he said in a Radio current Affair Program.

Imam said the brave people of Kashmir have been struggling for their right of self determination for last seven decades. We are highly optimistic that Kashmir will free one day and our efforts will pay off.

India shamelessly violated the international laws by entering its troops and occupied the valley against the will of the Kashmiri people, he added.

The brave people of Kashmir have been rendering matchless sacrifices for last seven decades, he said, adding,it is highly appreciable that Pakistan’s narrative is endorsed by International community.

It is result of our efforts that India is under diplomatic, political and media pressure, Chairman said.

The world’s perception about Pakistan is changing, he highlighted, added, the world is now taking notice of Indian human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir in unprecedented manner.

The international community has acknowledged the fact that Kashmir is a disputed territory and no unilateral decision can change its status, Fakhar said.

Modi has distorted the secular face of India, he said, adding, China has taken a strong stance against illegal and unconstitutional move of revoking article 370.

China has always supported Pakistan’s stance at international front .India has exceeded all it limits of brutalities in the held valley, he lauded.

Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we would never compromise on Kashmir cause, he made it clear.