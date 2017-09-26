Pakistani nation still looking for direction: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani

Tuesday reiterated that Pakistani nation would overcome the

extremism and terrorism as it had unprecedented resilience to fight

and make a comeback from the knock down position.

Addressing at the concluding session of a seminar on “70 Years

of Pakistan” here organized by the Senate Defense Committee, the

Chairman said Pakistani citizens were still looking for direction

despite lapse of 70 years.

He said the people were unable to decide whether there should

be democracy or dictatorship, presidential form or parliamentary

system of government.

“Our people have faced hardships at the hands of

dictators, however, its successfully over threw the usurpers through

democratic struggle and restored democracy while crossing all the

odds and sacrificing their lives”, Raza Rabbani said.

He said conscious efforts have been made by the State during

Zia regime to promote a culture of extremism and drifted from the

culture of tolerance, compassion and love, which are hallmark of

this land of Sufism.

Rabbani said that during the Zia regime student unions were

banned and healthy activities of the students having liberal

affiliation were not encouraged.

However, he said the rightist wing political parties were

given a free hand to have their student wings active in the campuses

to spread a culture and ideology of extremism in the country.

He remarked that effective platform of dialogue and discussion

in the shape of student unions was a great loss.

The Chairman said that coffee culture, student unions and

trade associations gave society a liberal and progressive leadership

having the capability to engage with the society for prompting

positive discourse on issues being faced by the common man.

He said that such associations were considered the cornerstone

of democratic process as they play active role in democratization of

the society.

Rabbani brushed aside the notion that our culture is Arab

culture.

He said that our culture emanates from the cultures of Sindh,

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and their synthesis make

a Pakistani culture.

He said deliberate attempts were made to do away with coffee

culture which promoted people like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Habib Jalib etc.

Mian Raza Rabbani, however, expressed his optimism that nation

would rise from the slumber and would overcome the challenges being

faced on social, political and economic fronts.

Earlier, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Resident Representative of

Konard Adenauer Stiftung, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr

Mukhtar Ahmad, Prof Li Xiguang and German Ambassador to Pakistan

also spoke on the occasion and shed lights on Pakistan achievement

during the last 70 years.

They also highlighted challenges being confronted to Pakistani

and its people.