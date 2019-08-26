Modi’s historical blunder to pave way for IOJ&K freedom: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, reiterating Pakistan’s complete support to eight million Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for their indigenous struggle for their fundamental rights and self-determination, observed that Modi had committed a huge and historical blunder, providing a historic opportunity for Kashmiris to get freedom from the illegal Indian occupation.

In his televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the whole Pakistani nation and its government would go to the last extent to support the oppressed Kashmiris.

“We will go to every extent … will stand with the Kashmiris till the last breath,” he said, adding “I ask every Pakistani to come out of their homes, offices, workplaces every week for half an hour and on the upcoming Friday from 1200 hours to 1230 hours, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

He again warned that if India resorted to aggression, it would have far-reaching impacts on the entire world as the both countries possessed nuclear arms.

He said Pakistan’s Kashmir policy was at a decisive point and he had apprised the world leaders about the plight of the 8 million Kashmiri people in the IOJ&K.