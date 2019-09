ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ali Ameen Gandapur Wednesday said that Pakistani nation, military and political leadership are on the same page and determined to support Kashmir cause at all cost.

Talking to Radio Programme, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated himself as ambassador of Kashmiri people, adding, the sacrifices of Kashmiris for freedom will come to end and will get their right to self-determination.