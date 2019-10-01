Pakistani nation, Armed forces determined to face any challenge for defence of country

LONDON, Oct 01 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistani nation and it’s armed forces were determined to face any challenge no matter what the cost maybe for the defence and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing as the chief guest at Defence and Martyrs day reception, hosted by Pakistan High Commission London here last evening.

The ceremony was organized to pay homage to the valiant soldiers and officers of Pakistan armed forces and was attended among others by Lords, Parliamentarians, diplomats, British Pakistani community, defence and military attaches of friendly countries of Pakistan, members of the local British community, Staff of Pakistan High Commission and representatives of UK based Pakistani

media.