Pakistani makes history by speaking 150 district names in single breath

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): A Pakistani Attshan Ali Abbasi made

the history by speaking name of 150 districts of Pakistan and Azad

Jammu and Kashmir in a single breath.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said the video was released by Pakistan

Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and produced by a government official company.

The main purpose of the video was to attract people to come

and get engaged with census.

Attshan Ali Abbasi was associated with an approved platform for

Pakistani youth named as “National Youth Assembly of Pakistan”.

He had written a M Phil Public Policy thesis on the Pakistani

parliament’s performance, weaknesses and its international

comparison.

He said Population censuses were used for constitutional

functions such as inter-provincial resource allocation and the

distribution of national assembly seats.

“We have to know the importance of census to address a

variety of social challenges, such as Pakistan’s education

emergency, increasing malnutrition and stunting, water shortages and

lack of adequate health facilities,” he added.