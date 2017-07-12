Pakistani IT professionals attends Microsoft event in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 12 (APP): A 16-member delegation of IT professionals from Pakistan is attending a Microsoft Global Partner event “Inspire” being held in Washington from July 9-13.

The delegation on Tuesday met Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States at the Embassy and discussed matters relating to IT sector in the country. Talking to the delegation, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said that Pakistan is an emerging market for the international investors and there is a tremendous potential for promoting Information Technology (IT) sector at the international level.

During the discussion, Ambassador Chaudhry said US, and for

foreseeable future, will remain a global leader in technology and there was great scope of promoting Pakistani IT professionals and IT based services/solitons in United States.

He urged the IT professionals to explore new export opportunities and

forge investment links with the US IT firms.

He said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the US

and intends to further strengthen bilateral relations in various fields including IT.

In this context, he added, a large number of Pakistani IT professionals

visit the US to serve here and also to polish their professional skills.

Ambassador Chaudhry underscored that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new avenues for Pakistan and is considered as an emerging investment hub for a large number of investors from all over the world and this trend is recently being followed by the Corporate America.