Pakistani intending pilgrims laud prompt resolution of their complaints

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):The Pakistani hajj aspirants gone to perform the sacred religious ceremony of Hajj in Saudi Arabia Sunday lauded the excellent Hajj arrangements and prompt redressal of their complaints.

Mrs Shahina Masood, a hajj aspirant present in Saudia in connection with Hajj, has conveyed her jubilation over excellent arrangements and lauded the effective complaint redressal system of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said spokesman of the ministry in a statement issued here.

According to spokesman, Dr Hamza, another hajj aspirant lauded health facilities being provided in Saudi Arabia by the ministry. Ahsan Shahid, another aspirant also lauded Mauvineen’s vital help being offered to the pilgrims. They demanded enhancing Pakistani hajj quota to accommodate maximum pilgrims.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani Haj aspirant Tariq Majeed through a whatsapp message published in a leading English daily, lamented the provision of substandard quality meal and ineffectiveness of Hajj helpline established to register complaints of Pakistan hajj aspirants.

On reading the complaint in the newspaper, Director Hajj Imtiaz Shah immediately located the aggrieved person, contacted him and promptly resolved his complaint.

Talking to APP he said Ministry of Religious Aftfairs and Interfaith Harmony has resolved more than 90 complaints of meal out of a total of over 106 registered by help line working round the clock to facilitate the over over 140,110 hajj aspirants reached Saudi Arabia in connection with Hajj 2018.

Ministry was not making any compromise in quality of meal. The helpline is working round the clock. More than 900 calls were received by helpline for guidance. 312 complaints from out of a total of more than 453 calls were redressed.

551 doctors and paramedical staff is deployed for providing medical facilities to intending pilgrims.