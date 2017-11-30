Pakistani Handicrafts and Food Lauded at the Women’s Craft Bazar and Lunch in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan Brussels Ambassador, Naghmana A. Hashmi organized a

lunch gala and crafts bazaar at her residence to promote rich culture of Pakistan in Belgium through

food, music and handicrafts specially when 2017 was being celebrated to mark the

70th independence anniversary of Pakistan.

According to a message received here Thursday, the gala organized in connection with the 70th Independence Anniversary Celebrations of Pakistan,which attracted alrge number of members of the British and Commonwealth Women’s Club Brussels, women representing various walks of life and nationalities and the wives of diplomats and bureaucrats based in Belgium.

Handicrafts from all the provinces and regions captured the attention and interest of

women. Hand embroidered shawls, bags, dresses and jewellery, Khusa shoes, wooden

and metallic carved items for home decoration were highly appreciated. The stalls of

Bangles and Hina remained highly popular among women.

The participants of the event relished the Pakistani food arranged by the ambassador

with items like Seekh Kababs, Chicken Karahi, Chana Curry, Palak Paneer, Parathas,

Jalebi and Gulab Jamman.

A raffle draw also took place as the funds raised on the occasion will be given to the Behbud Association of Pakistan.

Ambassador Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi thanked the ladies for joining hands

and said that such events help understand the culture and people of Pakistan and work as an effective tool for diplomacy in people to people contacts.