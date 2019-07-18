Pakistani graduates from China vital for CPEC success: Global Times

BEIJING, July 18 (APP):Pakistani students graduating from China are playing a vital role in promoting the deep-rooted friendship between China and Pakistan as well as success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The first group of Pakistani students came to China in 1964. Since then, there has been an increasing trend in the number of students from Pakistan studying in China. This number has witnessed a sharp increase in the last few years in particular, according to an article published by Global Times on Thursday.