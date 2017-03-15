Pakistani girl writes to Modi, makes impassioned plea for peace

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Amidst Bharatiya Janatsa Party’s (BJP)

grand Holi celebrations after its thumping victory in UP polls, a Pakistani girl had penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to work as harbinger of peace “If he wants to win more elections in future”, The Indian Daily newspaper, Hindustan Times reported.

Aqeedat Naveed (11), in her letter, said governments of

Pakistan and India should buy more books, instead of bullets, to start a new chapter of peace between the two countries.

“Both countries should resolve that they will not buy guns, but will

provide free medicines to hundreds of thousands of ailing people of both the nations,” she said.

Aqeedat’s father Ahmed Naveed, an assistant professor in National

College of Arts (NCA), Lahore, informed HT through a mail about her letter to Modi. Aqeedat and her brother Moarikh Naveed (14) also spoke to HT over phone.

The two-page handwritten letter, dated March 13, by Aqeedat said both

countries would benefit by maintaining good relations with each other.

Aqeedat had earned accolades in her country for writing letters in

support of peace and tolerance to world leaders, including that of India and Pakistan.

In another letter, Aqeedat and her brother Moarikh Naveed had

written to Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulating him for the success of the recently launched operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’ against terrorists. She praised him for his efforts to restore peace.

The duo also drew the attention of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

to the condition of Sikhs in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Sikhs continued to live without basic necessities.

Aqeedat studies in Class 5 at Cathedral School, Lahore while Moarrikh is

in Class 8 in the same school.

Peace letter writing was Moarrikh’s idea. He said, “I took this idea

from my syllabus and started writing letters for peace.” Aqeedat just followed him.

Earlier, too, the kids had written letters to leaders in India. “PM

Modi sent a greeting card to us in return,” claimed Moarrikh’s father.

Indian ambassador in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale also answered

Aqeedat’s letter.

Aqeedat also received a greeting card from 2016 Nobel peace prize winner and Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos.

When foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was unwell some time back, Aqeedat wished her a speedy recovery through a letter.

She had written to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, home minister Rajnath Singh

and President Pranab Mukherjee among others. The kids strongly believed that India and Pakistan could become good friends.