Pakistani girl tops Britain’s Durham University Law School exam

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): A Pakistani girl Maham Malik,

hailing from Namal Valley (Mianwali) has secured coveted first

position in one of the top British universities Durham Law School

examination 2017, competed by over two hundred students from across

the world.

Maham, a student of the Frobel International Islamabad, once

again brought laurels to her school from where she had done her A

Level in excellent marks while bagging first position in English all

over the country. She moved on to study law in one of the top ten

British Universities; Law School of Durham in England.

Dr Andy Hayward Assistant Prof of Durham University in

commending remarks wrote; “Congratulation on your success Maham – it

is such a great achievement and a testament to all the hard work you

have put in to your studies.”

Durham University also gave her a small token of money besides

several financial awards from other law chambers in England in

recognition of her toil to get first position in annual examination

of the university. Asked about her motivation Maham said it was her

ambition to become a barrister and serve the country.

Durham Law School is a world leader in legal education and

research and attracts around 17,500 students of all levels.

According to the information available at the university website

around 21 per cent of its student body is of non-UK origin, and with

staff and students combined, around 150 countries and nationalities

are represented.