Pakistani girl tops Britain’s Durham University Law School exam

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): A Pakistani girl Maham Malik,
hailing from Namal Valley (Mianwali) has secured coveted first
position in one of the top British universities Durham Law School
examination 2017, competed by over two hundred students from across
the world.
Maham, a student of the Frobel International Islamabad, once
again brought laurels to her school from where she had done her A
Level in excellent marks while bagging first position in English all
over the country. She moved on to study law in one of the top ten
British Universities; Law School of Durham in England.
Dr Andy Hayward Assistant Prof of Durham University in
commending remarks wrote; “Congratulation on your success Maham – it
is such a great achievement and a testament to all the hard work you
have put in to your studies.”
Durham University also gave her a small token of money besides
several financial awards from other law chambers in England in
recognition of her toil to get first position in annual examination
of the university. Asked about her motivation Maham said it was her
ambition to become a barrister and serve the country.
Durham Law School is a world leader in legal education and
research and attracts around 17,500 students of all levels.
According to the information available at the university website
around 21 per cent of its student body is of non-UK origin, and with
staff and students combined, around 150 countries and nationalities
are represented.
