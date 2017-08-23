Pakistani folk singers enthrall audience at SCO countries art show

BEIJING, Aug 23 (APP): An exquisite art performance featuring multiple

glimpses of culture of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries including Pakistan enthralled the audience at a theatre here.

Attired in vibrant costumes of their respective countries, the young and

talented folk dancers and singers mesmerized the gathering with their performance of traditional songs and dances.

Young performers from China, Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan exhibited their talent by performing live and presenting traditional music, songs and display of traditional instrumental music.

“Art performances interaction between SCO young generations was

organised by Soon Ching Ling Foundation in an effort to promote people-to-people exchanges among the youth of the SCO state members and to help their people to have a better understanding of each others culture”.

The art performance `Dhamaal’ performed by youth delegation from

Pakistan was the pick of the show. The five-member group showcased their magic with instruments like Harmonium and Dhol. Acclaimed folk singer Qurban Niazi who led the Pakistani delegation was particularly introduced to the audience after the performance.

The other performances included a dance with drums performed by Beijing Xicheng Youth Palace and a chorus-sing about the world-performed by Sunshine Choir of Beijing Xuanwu Youth Palace in Xicheng. The performers received a big round of applause from the audience.

The folk music regional songs performed by crystal band children’s

troupe and the Silk Road Konghou children’s troupe were also impressive and had a Chinese traditional touch.

The dance “Russian Festival” performed by the Pearl of Baltic Sea Dance

troupe of Saint Pertersburg, Russia also drew applause from the audience.

The medley “Chatkhan solo” performed by students of Astana

Primary School of Music from Kazakhstan and a dance performed by Kyrgyzstan People’s Art troupe “Cholpon” exhibited traditional and cultural values of their countries.

Uzbek folk song “Yolsin”” and national dance “Shodiyona”

performed by Yasmina Omar, Khayriniso Akbarova and national dance ansamble “Raks” was a unique display of art performance from young artists from Uzbekistan.

An exhibition was also organised to showcase different artifacts

and handicrafts of the SCO countries including Pakistan on the occasion.

Senior diplomats from the SCO countries including Pakistan, principal,

teachers and students of Pakistan Embassy School, Beijing witnessed the art performance. They termed the event as a unique experience of witnessing the diversity of cultural heritage of the SCO countries.