Pakistani films successfully competing others: Syed Noor

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Pakistan Film Producers Association Chairman Syed Noor has said success of Pakistani films during the last two years proved that the film industry is boosting again.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the success of Pakistani films in cinema houses indicated potential and high standard of new films which were competing the others.

He said that industrialist and businessmen of Karachi were also taking interest in financing films which was a good omen for promoting the industry.