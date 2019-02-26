Pakistani envoy warns that South Asian region on cusp of dangerous escalation

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (APP):The South Asian region is on the cusp of a very dangerous situation as a result of India’s escalation following the Pulwama incident, which could have serious consequences for international peace and security, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi has said.

“The situation could spin out of control,” Ambassador Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said in an interview on Turkish Television’s programme, “Newsmakers”, on Monday.

Responding to questions, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered talks to India and to resume the peace process. The Pakistani leader had also offered an investigation into the incident of 14 February.

“Dialogue, not demonisation is the answer to this situation, she said emphatically.

Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement in the attack, and the prime minister promised to take action if “actionable” evidence was provided.

“It’s very clear who stands for peace, and who stands for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute, which, let’s not forget, is an International dispute, ” the Pakistani envoy told TRT.

The root cause of violence in Indian Occupied Kashmir was the denial of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, Ambassador Lodhi pointed out.

“We have seen over the decades India try to establish “Might is Right”, and failing at it,” she said, referring to the Indian violations of Security Council resolutions on Kashmir as well as its human rights abuses the atrocities there.

“It is this failure (by India) to manage the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (that) is responsible for where we are today,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“Let me say, we are perilously close to an escalation that can have very very serious consequences, not just for the region but for International peace and security,” she said, while urging the International community to respond because the situation could spin out of control.

Replying to questions about Jaish-e-Mohammad and other groups, Ambassador Lodhi said these were proscribed in Pakistan, and the country continues to fight terrorism.

Pakistan, she said, has been a primary victim of terrorism. “We have suffered because we are in the eye of many a regional storm that we did not create, (but) storms that we were either driven by external powers or by the occupation in our neighborhood.”