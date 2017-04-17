Pakistani Envoy calls on Information Minister of Oman

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman Ali Javed was

received by the Minister for Information Dr. Abdulmonam Mansoor Al-Hasani,

discuesed the bilateral relations and cooperation, on late Sunday.

On the occasion, both sides undertook the comprehensive review

bilateral relations said a press release received here on Monday.

The Minister stated that through exchange of journalists and prominent

members of civil society, both sides would mutually promote bilateral

understanding, people-to-people exchanges and preserved the historical linkages between Oman and Pakistan.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation for his Majesty as a beacon of

hope and peace and conveyed greetings from the Pakistani counterpart.

He was assisted by Embassy Spokesperson Syeda Ramallah and Ameer

Hamza, a Pakistani student undergoing Ph.D in Oman, who recently concluded the 600-paged Urdu translation of a book authored on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos titled, “Sultanate of Sultan”.

The Ambassador shared Embassy’s information outreach initiatives

including Embassy Newsletter with 3,000 copies in English and Arabic, “WhatsApp Broadcast” (+968 9198 0458) launched in January 2017 with 9,000 followers, Arabic language Facebook on Pakistani Community etc.

Ambassador also shared that he was participating in Pakistani

Christian community Easter Service later today in a local Church to foster inter-faith harmony.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the status of existing

relations and cited his resolve to reinvigorate cooperation in its entire spectrum.

He expressed admiration for the services rendered by Pakistani community

in Oman and praised Pakistani educational institutions.