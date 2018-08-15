Pakistani envoy calls on Commander Saudi Royal Air Force in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khan Hasham Bin Saddique called on Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bander Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Commander Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) at its headquarters on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bander Bin Abdulaziz welcomed the ambassador and talked about the special bond between the two brotherly countries.

Further, Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bander showed satisfaction over the level of professional cooperation between Pakistan Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force, a message received here from Riyadh said.

The ambassador thanked him for his role in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador lauded the professional prowess of Royal Saudi Air Force and its effective role in ensuring security of the Kingdom.

In the end, the ambassador appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in all matters and vowed to play his role in its further strengthening.