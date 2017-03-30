Pakistani envoy, British minister discuss post Brexit bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to

UK, Syed Ibne Abbas met British Minister of State for

International Trade, Greg Hands at the House of Commons in

London on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on up-scaling the post Brexit

commercial relations between the two countries, a message

received here from London Thursday said.

The upcoming Pakistan visit of Greg Hands, during which

dialogue on Pakistan-UK future trading relationship would be

initiated, was discussed in detail.

During the meeting, `Business Roundtable on UK Business

Participation in CPEC’ being organized by Department of

International Trade (DIT), on April 4, was also

brainstormed.

It was agreed to maintain the momentum for enhanced

commercial relations between the two countries, including

working towards meeting the target of œ4 billion as agreed

during the latest review of Enhanced Strategic Dialogues (ESD)

between the two countries.

The high commissioner updated the minister on the

proposed investment conference which the High Commission had planned

to hold this September in collaboration with the office of

lord mayor of London at the Mansion House.

The British minister assured the high commissioner of

DIT support for this initiative.

The UK is the third largest destination of Pakistan’s

export products. During last year Pakistan’s exports to the

British market witnessed a healthy growth of 8%.

Continuity of strong bilateral commercial relations in

post Brexit period is the top priority of both the

governments.