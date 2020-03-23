Pakistani embassy in Washington celebrates Pakistan Day

WASHINGTON, Mar 23 (APP):At a simple ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan hoisted the national flag at the Pakistani embassy in Washington on Monday.

The Ambassador also read out the messages of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion in which they congratulated the nation, paid tributes to the founding fathers, expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and urged the nation to unite in fighting the Coronavirus.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan paid homage to Pakistan’s founding fathers for their sacrifices in building the nation. He also called for the country to come together at this critical moment to overcome the Coronavirus threat.

The Ambassador emphasized the need for Pakistani Americans to strictly follow the U.S. Government’s health advisories to prevent the outbreak from spreading further.

He lauded the contribution of Pakistani American doctors who were at the forefront of this effort to contain Coronavirus.

He also paid tributes to Pakistani-American philanthropists and charities who were distributing food among the affected families.

Ambassador Khan also assured the Embassy’s full support to the diaspora members for any kind of assistance.

In line with the US health guidelines, the ceremony was restricted and attended only by senior officers of the Embassy.