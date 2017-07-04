Pakistani doctor saves Chinese woman’s life on flight

BEIJING, July 4 (APP): A PhD student from Pakistan studying at China’s

Shangdong University School of Medicine saved the life of a Chinese passenger on a flight from Beijing to Paris.

Muhammad Shahbaz, during the flight on July 2, heard a crew member

requesting the assistance of a medical professional to treat a Chinese woman who was shivering and in distress, China Daily reported on Tuesday.

Shahbaz got up and went to a stewardess who took him to a Chinese woman and told her that he was doctor and could speak Chinese.

He said the woman was suffering from severe vomiting, stress and

hypothermia, which was challenging as the resources aboard the plane were limited.

While Shahbaz attended to the woman, arrangements were made on the ground for an emergency landing in case complications arose – an ambulance and medical staff were in contact throughout the duration of the flight.

He said the woman began feeling better within three hours and was in a

good state by the last two hours of the flight. Medical staff further examined the woman when the plane landed.

In order to thank Shahbaz for his efforts, the cabin crew gave him a

round of applause and the chief of staff awarded him 10,000 Air France mileage points.

Terming it the best day of his life, Shahbaz said,”I am used to seeing

this in movies but it happened in real life, and being the only doctor on the flight, I felt proud of my profession for being able to save a person’s life.”

“It is the best profession on planet earth, and I am proud to be a

doctor and proud to be Pakistani,” he added.

The woman, 26, who identified herself as Li Xuan the following day,

thanked Dr Shahbaz for his efforts after she made a full recovery.

“There is a Chinese saying that ‘saving a life is better than building a

seven-story pagoda’. Thank you Dr Shahbaz for helping me while I was in distress,” she said.